Birds Cause Power Outage Up To Four Hours For 2,200 EREC Customers Saturday Morning

About 2,200 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers lost power for up to nearly four hours Saturday morning due to birds living in a substation.

The birds had built nests in the Jay power substation that caused an equipment failure about 8:30 a.m.

The resulting power outage included 2,191 EREC customers in the Jay area, along with a few customers across the Escambia River on the west side of Century.

Repairs were complete on the substation by about 10:45 a.m. which restored power to most. However, additional repairs to power circuits away from the substation were completed by 12:30 p.m. to restore a much smaller number of customers.