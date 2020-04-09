Back To School And Disaster Sales Tax Holidays To Return In 2020

April 9, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a tax cut bill allowing for a back to school and a disaster preparedness sales tax holiday for 2020.

It’s estimated that the sales tax holiday will cost the state about $37 million in revenue and local governments will take an $11 million cut.

The disaster preparedness holiday will be May 29 to June 4 with items such as flashlights under $20, portable radios under $50, tarps under $50, ground anchor systems or tie-down kits under $50, gas or diesel containers under $25, batteries under $30, coolers under $30, generators under $750 and reusable ice packs under $10.

The schools sales holiday August 7-9 includes clothing and shoes under $60 per item; backpacks, handbags and wallets, under $60 per item; school supplies priced $15 or less per item and computers and accessories under $1,000.

“These programs are needed now more than ever,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “Not only do these important tax-free holidays provide relief to consumers buying necessities, but they will inject a shot of adrenaline into Florida’s retail businesses after suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic and forced closures. Thank you to the Florida Legislature and Governor DeSantis for delivering this tax relief.”

Written by William Reynolds 

 