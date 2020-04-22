Long-Term Care COVID-19 Cases Increase To 18 In Escambia County. No One Will Say Which Facilities Are Involved.

Concern is growing among family members with loved ones in long-term care facilities in Escambia County after the Florida Department of Health reported that there are now 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff.

The first case was reported last Friday, and by Wednesday had grown to eight cases before more than doubling to 18 by Thursday. Escambia County ranks seventh for the number of cases in the state.

The FDOH won’t say which facilities have the cases, and Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley said Friday afternoon that the county is not allowed to release facility names. She said that can only be released by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees.

“We empathize with the families and friends who have loved ones in our nursing home facilities within the county and have concerns about their health and exposure. At this time, we have been advised by the Florida Department of Health that disclosure to the public regarding long term care and nursing home facilities affected by covid remains in the hands of the state surgeon general,” Gilley said.

“The county continues to work alongside the Florida Department of Health, the lead agency for a public health incident. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have communicated with them to release whatever information they can, but we also understand there are privacy laws in which they must follow. We strongly encourage nursing homes to work with the state surgeon general to publicly disclose if there have been positive COVID-19 cases in their facility in the Escambia County community. We believe it is in the public’s best interest for the facilities be as transparent as possible within the extent of the state and federal laws,” she continued in an emailed statement.

There were total of 528 COVID-19 cases in Florida’s long-term care facilities as of Thursday.