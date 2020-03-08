Traffic Alert: These Are This Week’s Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

9th Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289), Martin Luther King/Alcaniz Street/Davis Highway (S.R. 291) and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Video Underground Sewer Lines- Drivers may experience intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, March 31.

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (State Road (S.R.) 10 / U.S. 90A)– The bridge deck pour will take place Sunday, March 8. Traffic on U.S. 29 and

Nine-Mile Road can expect lane restrictions and temporary road closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pour the deck for the final section of the new bridge.

o Southbound U.S. 29: The outside, southbound lane will be closed.

o Nine Mile Road: All traffic will be directed to the on and off-ramps at the U.S. 29 overpass. Traffic control officers will be on site to help direct motorists. The following detour will be in place:

§ Eastbound Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one lane, directed to U.S. 29 southbound, U-turn at West Hood Drive, and return to Nine Mile Road.

§ Westbound traffic will perform the same operation at West 9 1/2 Mile Road.

Additionally, U.S. 29 traffic between Interstate 10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures the week of Sunday, March 8 as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Pensacola Bay (U.S. 98) Bridge Replacement- There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, March 8.

U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the Graffiti Bridge.



· I-10 Reflective Pavement Marking Replacement from the Alabama line to the Florida Welcome Center- There will be east and westbound intermittent lane restriction from the Florida/Alabama state line to the Florida Welcome Center from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 8 through Tuesday, March 10.

· Nine Mile Road ( S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – The far-right portion of the I-10 off ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can still access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place through spring 2020.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road/C.R. 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97) – Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

· Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek- Construction activities continue. The roadway remains temporarily closed. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, are detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road. The project is anticipated to be complete spring 2020.

C.R. 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch in Northwest Century- Crews continue to work on various items. The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed within the next two weeks, weather dependent.

Santa Rosa County:

· U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement - There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, March 8.

· U.S. 90 Corridor (Pace) Management Improvement Project- Crews are currently working on drainage improvements at Sanford Street during daytime hours. Drivers should watch for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area.

· U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive - Crews continuing work at all seven locations within the project limits. No lane closures anticipated.

· S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay - There will be intermittent lane closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work.

- There will be intermittent lane closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work. · S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work.

Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work. · S.R. 87 Turn Lane and Median Modifications at South Lynn Road- Operations are taking place in the median. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

· U.S. 98 Mutli-Use Path Paving Operations Between Reagan Road and Serosa Drive in Navarre- The westbound outside lane will be closed Wednesday, March 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.