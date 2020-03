Tate High Tennis Edges Milton

The Tate High Girls Tennis team had a 5-1 home win over Milton Thursday, and the boys team finished the day with a 3-2 edge over Milton with two doubles matches to complete.

The Tate Aggies Tennis Girls overall record is now 5-1, and boys pulled toa  3-3 record.

