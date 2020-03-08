Sunny For Sunday; Clouds Return By Monday Followed By Tuesday Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.