Roy Hyatt Environmental Center Holds ‘Night of Nature’

The annual Roy Hyatt Environmental Century Night of Nature was held Friday night.

Attendees had a chance to meet raptors, visit with reptiles, peer through telescopes, see a planetarium show, take a night hike and more.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment. The facility is owned and operated by the Escambia County School District.

