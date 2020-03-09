Partly Sunny, In The 70s Today; Then A Chance Of Rain Returns

March 9, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

