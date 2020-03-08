Northview High School Girls Weightlifting Presents Awards

The Northview High School Girls Weightlifting team recently held their annual year-end banquet.

MVP (Most Valuable Lifter) award winners were Taylor McMinn, Naudia Carach, De’ Janique Lowery (pictured top)

The Spirit Award went to Maggie Amerson, and the Leadership Award to Reba Rhinehart.

Scroll down for additional award winners listed below each photo.

First year letters: Dakota Gideon, Caitlyn Gibson.

Second year: Shelby Cotita, Miyanna Davidson, Taylor McMinn.

Third year: Ayianna Courtney, Naudia Carach, Maggie Amerson.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.