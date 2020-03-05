New Convenience Store At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino Gets Escambia County Approval

March 5, 2020

Plans for a new convenience store at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino received final approval Wednesday afternoon from the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

DGS Holdings of Atmore’s plans to build the store on an 8.22 acre parcel (pictured) directly across Highway 97 from the current Tom Thumb. In late 2017, plans were submitted to Escambia County by Diamond Gasoline of Atmore for a convenience store on the property, but that project was not completed.

Current plans show a 4,700 square foot building with fuel pumps in the front and rear. Water will be provided by Molino Utilities, and the building will be on a septic system.

Developers are proposing a turn lane from Highway 29 southbound and for west access from Highway 97. The turn lanes will require a Florida Department of Transportation access permit that is currently in the application process.

Before construction could begin, an Escambia County building permit must be issued. County records show that building permit applications have been submitted and are awaiting approval.

