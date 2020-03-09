Nearly 2,500 People Vote Early In Escambia County. Here’s How You Can Too.

Early voting kicked off Saturday in Escambia County for the presidential preference primary.

There were 2,448 people that cast their ballots early in Escambia County on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, March 14 at none locations in Escambia County:

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

University of West Florida, Building 90, Campus Lane (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Early voters cast paper ballots through digital scanners and may choose any one of the nine sites. Each location is also equipped with an ExpressVote ballot marking device for use.