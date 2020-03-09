Nearly 2,500 People Vote Early In Escambia County. Here’s How You Can Too.

March 9, 2020

Early voting kicked off Saturday in Escambia County for the presidential preference primary.

There were 2,448 people that cast their ballots early in Escambia County on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, March 14 at none locations in Escambia County:

  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • University of West Florida, Building 90, Campus Lane (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Early voters cast paper ballots through digital scanners and may choose any one of the nine sites. Each location is also equipped with an ExpressVote ballot marking device for use.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 