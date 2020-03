Lose This Horse Near Atmore? The Sheriff’s Office Has It In Custody.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office found this horse on the run last week near Atmore.

Deputies and animal control officers were able to safely take the horse into custody. It’s receiving necessary care and remains in the custody of animal control.

To claim ownership of the horse, call the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.