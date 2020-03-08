Highway 29, Nine Mile Closed Sunday Night Into Early Monday Morning

Drivers traveling Highway and Nine Mile Road in Escambia County will experience the following lane and road closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday as crews pour the deck for the final section of the new bridge.

Southbound Highway 29: The outside, southbound lane will be closed.

Nine Mile Road: All traffic will be directed to the on and off-ramps at the U.S. 29 overpass. Traffic control officers will be on site to help direct motorists. The following detour will be in place: Eastbound Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one lane, directed to Highwya 29 southbound, U-turn at West Hood Drive, and return to Nine Mile Road. Westbound traffic will perform the same operation at West 9 1/2 Mile Road.

Additionally, Highway 29 traffic between Interstate 10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers should use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the work zone, and watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Pictured: Highway 29 southbound at Nine Mile Road Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.