Firefighters Battle Woods Fire North Of Flomaton

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a brush and woods fire off Wolf Log Road north of Flomaton Sunday afternoon.

The Flomaton, Lambeth, Friendship, Barnett Crossroads and Pineview volunteer fire departments and the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue battled the nearly eight acre fire. There were no reports of injuries or structure damage.

Flomaton Fire Chief Stanton offered his thanks to a local resident that allowed the use of his bulldozer to help fight the fire (pictured below.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.