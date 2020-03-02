Escambia County Weekly Meeting Schedule
March 2, 2020
Here is a list of public meetings planned for this week in Escambia County:
Tuesday, March 3
Planning Board/Rezoning – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Planning Board/Regular – 8:35 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Contractor Competency Board Exam Review Committee – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Contractor Competency Board Regular Meeting & Public Hearing – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Thursday, March 5
Community Redevelopment Agency – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Board of County Commissioners Agenda Review – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Board of County Commissioners Public Forum – 4:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting – 5:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Friday, March 6
Augmented Transit Unit 1395 Collective Bargaining Session – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
