Cantonment Man Facing Drug, Concealed Weapon Charges

A Cantonment man is facing drug and concealed weapon charges after law enforcement made contact with him on a dirt path near Perdido Bay.

Adam Joseph Hammac, 28, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer and an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with Hammac after dark on a dirt path between Lillian Highway and Perdido Bay.

Hammac had a semi-automatic handgun in his front waistband and an additional firearm magazine in his front pocket but does not have a concealed carry permit, according to an arrest report. He also had a plastic marijuana pipe and bag of marijuana on his person, and methamphetamine, marijuana, glass pipes and syringes in this vehicle, the report states.

Hammac was released from the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $3,000.