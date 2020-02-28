Tate Beats Navarre Times Three; Northview Beats The Hoboes 17-3

The Tate Aggie beat Navarre in varsity, junior varsity and freshmen baseball Thursday, and Northview beat the Hoboes of Laurel Hill.

Tate 1, Navarre 0 (9 innings)

The Tate Aggie shut out Navarre 1-0 Thursday night.

Three Aggie pitchers – Josiah Glodfelter, Sam Shackle and Ethan George — combined for 18 strikeouts

Glodfelter, Chase Tolbert, Zak Licastro, Jadon Fryman and Cole Fryman each had one hit for the Aggies.

Tate 0, Navarre 0 (JV)

In junior varsity action, Tate and Navarre played to a 0-0 tie in seven innings

Tate 13, Navarre 0 (Freshmen)

Northview 17, Laurel Hill 3

The Northview Chiefs beat the Laurel Hill Hoboes 17-3 in a run-ruled shortened game Thursday night in Laurel Hill.

Ben Wilson earned the win for the Chiefs, allowing four hits and three runs in five innings while striking out eight.

Jamarkus Jefferson led Northview at the plate with four runs. For Northview: Jefferson 2-4, 2R, 4RBI; Bryce Korinchak 2-3, 3R; Logan Bryan R, RBI; Dalton Burke 1-2, 3R, RBI; Adam Aliff 2-5, R, 2RBI; Logan English 1-3, RBI; Kaden Odom 1-3, 1R; Rustin Pope R; Bradley Freeman R; Wilson R; Logan Misner; 3R.