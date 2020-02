Northview Criminal Justice Program Tours Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Students from the Northview High School Criminal Justice Program recently visited the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

After an introduction from Sheriff David Morgan and Chief Deputy Chip Simmons, the students visited the crime scene division, dispatch and ended their tour with a demonstration from the Escambia County Mounted Posse.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.