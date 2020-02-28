Man Gets Life For Attempted Murder Of Deputy During Chase Ending On Nine Mile Road

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for opening fire on deputies during a wild 10-mile long high speed chase that ended on Nine Mile Road.

Christopher Michael Chancey of Ten Mile Road was convicted by an Escambia County jury of attempted second degree murder with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, three counts of attempted manslaughter by act and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in an agency vehicle with siren and lights activated. For the attempted second degree murder with a firearm on a law enforcement officer charge, the jury also found that chancey discharged a firearm and was in actual possession of a firearm.

A deputy attempted to stop a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Chancey at the intersection of Jackson Street and Old Corry Field Road after an improper lane change in October 2018. The vehicle accelerated away, passing other vehicles in no passing zones. The deputy turned off his emergency lights and discontinued the attempted traffic stop.

A second deputy observed the vehicle slide out of a parking lot and turn northbound on New Warrington Road at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted a traffic stop as someone fired a weapon at him from the vehicle. The deputy reported seeing the muzzle flash and hearing the gunfire, at which time he swerved his patrol vehicle to avoid being shot. Multiple deputies joined in the chase.

At Fairfield Drive and South Dakota Street, additional shots were fired at deputies. Chancery then turned on W Street and then onto Pensacola Boulevard. On Pensacola Boulevard, the vehicle continued northbound in the southbound lanes. Deputies continue to purse the vehicle as it turned eastbound onto Nine Mile Road.

At the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Old Palafox, a deputy ended the chase by using the PIT-maneuver. The driver, later identified as Chancey, ran from truck. He was taken into custody at gunpoint after a brief foot chase.

A search of the vehicle revealed numerous bullet holes in the rear glass of the vehicle and a hole in the tailgate. A 9mm handgun was found on the ground outside the driver’s door of the pickup with an empty magazine and chamber. A second unloaded 9mm magazine was on the driver’s seat.

Chancey has several prior convictions including convictions for possession with intent to sell pseudoephedrine, sell, manufacture, deliver or possess a controlled substance with the intent to sell, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of listed chemical, driving while license revoked pursuant to habitual offender, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, pawnbroker transaction fraud, possession of controlled substance, resisting officer without violence as well as several other counts.

