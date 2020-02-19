Federal Appeals Court Rules Pensacola Bayview Cross Can Remain

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the cross at Pensacola’s Bayview Park does not violate the Establishment Clause of the Constitution and it can remain due to its historic status.

In Kondrat’yev v. City of Pensacola, a federal appeals court previously found that the cross must come down, with two of the three judges saying that the outcome was “wrong” but that their “hands were tied” because of the notorious Lemon test. The U.S. Supreme Court in June 2019 instructed the lower appeals court to reconsider its ruling in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision upholding another cross monument in Bladensburg, Maryland.

In the Pensacola case, the appeals court on Wednesday found “the cross does not offend the Constitution.”

“Pensacola is a historic city with a rich and diverse history. The Bayview Cross is an important part of that history as a symbol of our community’s coming together during a national crisis,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Today the citizens of Pensacola will celebrate our long-awaited victory and the preservation of the Bayview Cross.”

The cross was in place, in one form or another, for 75 years without incident before the suit to have it removed was filed. The court found that there is no evidence the City of Pensacola has ever made the space around the cross available to the public on anything other than a neutral basis.

“The surest proof of that fact: Just two months before the filing of this lawsuit, the City granted plaintiff David Suhor’s request to reserve the cross for his own ’satanic purposes,’ which required a church that had already reserved it to move to another area of the park,” the ruling states.

The plaintiffs, four individuals represented by American Humanist Association, can still appeal the decision.

History of the Bayview Cross

In 1941, the National youth Administration erected a wooden cross in in the eastern corner of the park for an annual Easter sunrise program organize by the Pensacola Jaycees. It became a tradition, with people gathering for Easter services during World War II to pray, among other things, for “the divine guidance of our leaders” and for faith to “see through the . . . dark days of war”, according to court documents.

The services continued following the war, and in 1949 the Jaycees built a small stage—or “bandstand”—immediately in front of the cross to serve as a “permanent home” for the annual program In 1969, the Jaycees replaced the original wooden cross with the 34-foot concrete version at issue in this case. The new cross was dedicated at the 29th annual Easter sunrise service. The Jaycees later donated the cross to the city, which continues to light and maintain it at a current cost of around $233 per year.

Although the cross is only one of more than 170 monuments scattered throughout Pensacola’s parks, it is one of only two—and the only religious display—located in Bayview Park. Over the years, the cross has continued to serve as the location for an annual Easter program, but it has also been used for other purposes, including as a site for remembrance services on Veterans and Memorial Days, at which attendees place flowers near it in honor of loved ones overseas and in memory of those who have died fighting in service of the country.