Century Man Charged With Breaking Into Home, Maybe Even Swinging On The Porch

A Century man has been charged after allegedly breaking into an unoccupied home, perhaps even swinging on the front porch while he was there.

Christopher George Pace, 37, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of burglary and criminal mischief with property damage.

A Cantonment man reported that someone burglarized a house he owns in the 300 block of Front Street in Century. When he arrived at the home, he was unable to open the front door, crawled through a window and discovered the front door had been secured from the inside using a 2×4. He said the windows inside his house had been covered by items left inside to make repairs, such as tar paper, plywood and insulation boards, making it impossible for anyone to see inside of the home. The owner also reported that the backdoor was unlocked and that a window with a broken pane was slightly opened at the bottom.

He placed a camera in order to identify who had been entering his home and later captured a man he recognized as Pace at the window and door, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. A neighbor also reported seeing a white male matching Pace’s general description sitting in the home’s front porch swing.

When deputies made contact with Pace, he told them he owned that house, not the victim, the report states. The victim denied the claim, stating that he has owned the property for the past 10 years and Pace has not right of any kind to the home.