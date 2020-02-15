A Very Special Mardi Gras Parade (With Photo Gallery)

A very special Mardi Gras parade was held Friday morning for the special needs students of Escambia Westgate School.

With plenty of beads, Moon Pies, stuffed animals and smiles, the parade rolled through the school parking lot for students that might not otherwise be able to attend a regular Mardi Gras parade.

Grand marshal of the parade was Escambia Westgate teacher Rhonda Martin (pictured below). She was one of the founders of the parade 27-years ago, and Friday was her last parade as a teacher because she is retiring.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.