Showers And Strong Thunderstorms Likely Through Friday
January 2, 2020
There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning across much of the area. Damaging wind and a tornado could be possible.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers becoming likely with a possible thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 67. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
