Showers And Strong Thunderstorms Likely Through Friday

There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning across much of the area. Damaging wind and a tornado could be possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers becoming likely with a possible thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 67. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.