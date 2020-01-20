Celebrating The Legacy Of Martin Luther King, Jr. (With Photo Gallery)

A crowd headed out on a cold Monday in Century to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Century-Flomaton Improvement Association (CFIA) held their annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration at the Century Ag Building Monday.

The program and celebration featured guest speaker Pastor Karen Shuford of Wesley Chapel Church in Century and special music. It followed a motorcade around Century.

