Warm Into The Weekend, Then A Sunday Cold Front Cool Down

The North Escambia area is looking at a warm and generally pleasant stretch of weather as we head into the weekend. Highs will hover in the mid-80s through Friday under mostly sunny skies, though early morning commuters should be wary of patchy fog through Saturday morning. A slight shift arrives late Saturday night into Sunday as a weak front brings a small chance of showers and noticeably cooler, breezier conditions to wrap up the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Friday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.