Escambia Man Dies Following Ensley Crash

An Escambia County man was killed in a single vehicle crash Thursday night in Ensley.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 57-year-old man was traveling east on Hanna Circle near Grimsley Street when his minivan left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree about 10:45 p.m..

He was transported by Escambia County EMS to Baptist Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

File photo.