Blue Wahoos Split Road Series With Biloxi

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (41-33) closed out a week on the road on a positive note with a 5-1 victory at Biloxi on Sunday night.

After a rain delay pushed the game’s start back by over two hours, the Wahoos and Shuckers (33-40) played a seven-inning series finale. Despite the dreary conditions, Pensacola’s bats thundered out of the gate versus Biloxi starter Jacob Misiorowski (L, 2-3).

With one out in the top of the first inning, third baseman Jacob Berry smacked his second home run in as many swings – including Saturday’s go-ahead blast in the ninth inning – with a solo shot put the Wahoos in front 1-0. In the second inning, left fielder Tanner Allen provided power of his own with a two-run homer to extend the lead to 3-0. The blast was Allen’s first since April 18. Biloxi answered with a run in the home second, but Wahoos catcher Joe Mack got Pensacola back on the board in the following half-inning with the Blue Wahoos’ third home run in as many innings. Mack’s solo homer was his 14th on the year, tying him for the Southern League lead.

The early power surge was more than enough for Wahoos lefthander Jonathan Bermúdez (W, 3-3), who turned in his third quality start of the year in a Pensacola uniform (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K). Righthander Matt Pushard closed out a scoreless seventh to lock down the 5-1 win and send the Wahoos back home with a road series split.

The Blue Wahoos return home on Monday, July 1 to face the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.