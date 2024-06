Tate Aggies Host Baseball Camp

The Tate High School Aggies held their baseball camp last week with over 70 participants.

The camp for ages 7-14 was held at the Tate Baseball Complex.

The camp covered the fundamentals of baseball including throwing, hitting, fielding and base running. Team fundamentals were also covered, including bunt defenses, pop up priority, cuts and relays.

