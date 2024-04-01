Child Injured In Jay House Fire

April 1, 2024

A child was injured in a weekend house fire in Jay, according to the Jay Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. Saturday on Scott Street, just north of Highway 4.

The Jay, Berrydale and Allentown Stations of Santa Rosa County, the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Lifeguard EMS and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully involved, and the home was a total loss.

The occupants were able to escape the fire, but one child was injured and transported by EMS to the hospital.

There was no immediate on the cause of the fire.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 