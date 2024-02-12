Florida Gas Prices Continue Decline

February 12, 2024

Florida gas prices declined nine cents on avarege last week. The state average fell from $3.23 per gallon a week ago to $3.14 per gallon.

Florida’s average gas price is now on a 10-day streak of declines, falling a total of 13 cents per gallon since February 1.

The Pensacola area had one of the lowest metro averages in the state at $3.04 with a metro low of $2.95 on Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low of $2.99 was available Sunday night at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Florida gas prices have recently followed a cycle where they decline for about two weeks, then shoot back up again,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That trend, plus a recent uptick in futures prices, will likely lead to a jump at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 