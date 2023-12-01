Sandra (Sandy) Lee Hane Spivey Whitfield

Sandra (Sandy) Lee Hane Spivey Whitfield, born December 30, 1962 went home to be with our Lord on November 27, 2023. Sandy was born in Columbus, Ohio to Nelson and Betty Hane Sr. Sandy moved to Florida as a young child where she married and had her daughter, Kelly Marie. Sandy was a stay-at-home mother and home maker for many years. Later in life connection brought her to marry Douglas Whitfield Jr. and she became a second mother to Bryan, Whitney and Brett Whitfield. Sandy spent several years in the painting business with the best teacher, her husband Douglas. She moved on to prepping and finishing out cabinets with her work husband, Doug Mott. She spent her final years caring for her husband before his death, all while putting up the biggest fight against cancer. She gave it her all and fought till the end.

Sandy loved her life, her family, God, cooking and her dogs. She loved being a memaw to ALL the kids. It didn’t matter if they were blood or not, she was THE MEMAW. Her door was always open and there would always be a home cooked meal waiting. If you didn’t get a chance to learn how to make dumplins, homemade pizzas or any one of her many great meals, then you missed out!! She loved her nights out with the girls playing Bunco. She loved her days spent on the river bank with her family and friends, Alabama football, and gardening and tending to her flowers. Most of all she loved being a Memaw!

Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Whitfield Jr; mother, Betty Harper; father, Nelson Hane Sr; brothers, Charles Hane and Kenny Hane; sister, Carol Reeves; sister-in-law, Cheety Hane; brother-in-law, David Reeves; and her daddy, Delbert Harper Jr.

Sandy leaves behind a family that loves and misses her dearly: daughter, Kelly (Mike) Rogers; her bonus children, Bryan (Whitney) Whitfield, Brett (Hayley) Whitfield and Whitney Whitfield; grandchildren, Hunter Rogers, Hannah (Michael) Poljak, Chandler Rogers, Juniper Whitfield, Kyley and Camden Whitfield, Jayden Lites; and bonus grandchildren, Laura (Robert) Creighton, Davis, Noah and Maggie Creighton; sister, Diana (Hobart) Howard; brother, Nelson (Nettie) Hane; sister-in-law, Donna Hane; brother-in-law, Randy Spivey; sisters in love, Teresa Milstead and Sandi Spivey; and an abundance of nieces, nephews and a lifetime of friends

Pallbearers: Hunter Rogers, Chandler Rogers, Bryan Whitfield, Kenneth Hane, Delbert Cox and Corey Hanes.

Honorary Pallbearers: Randy Spivey, Jason Spivey, Hobart Howard, Doug Mott, Charles Settle and Frank Mims.

In true Sandy fashion, please come as you are to celebrate her life.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North in Cantonment, Florida with Pastor Brian Calhoun officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Gonzalez United Methodist Church in Cantonment, Florida.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.