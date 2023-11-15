Rainy And Windy For Your Wednesday

November 15, 2023

Tuesday through Thursday looks soggy with widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain possible with locally heavier amounts. The heaviest rain will likely fall along the coast with less rain further inland.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Rain. High near 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

