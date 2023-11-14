Patricia Ann Garrett,

November 14, 2023

Mrs. Patricia Ann Garrett, age 80, passed away, Monday, November 13, 2023, in Atmore AL. A native of Bury St. Edmonds, England and a resident of Atmore the last 60 years. She was a sitter for many years.

Mrs. Garrett enjoyed traveling with her family and baby sitting her grandchildren. She enjoyed sitting around reading, knitting, crocheting and watching soap operas. She got a lot of enjoyment out of doing arts, crafts and along with pottery.

Mrs. Garrett is preceded in death by her parents, William Thomas (Joyce Winifred Edwards) Garrett, husband Elvin “Bobby” Garrett, and two sisters, Wendy and Sylvia Devers.

She is survived by her three daughters, Tracy (Jerry Wayne) Stuckey, of McDavid, FL; Ann (Shawn) Jones, of Perdido, AL; Belinda (Shawn) Barnhill, of Bethlehem, PA; three brothers, Billy Devers, of England, Bobby Devers, of England, Richard Devers, of England, Dorothy Devers, of England, Maureen Watson, of England, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 17, 2023 from 2:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.

