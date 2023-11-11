Ice Flyers Take On The Ice Bears

The Pensacola Ice Flyers secured a 5-4 win in the first of two games against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. In front of 5,225 fans on Adult Jersey Giveaway Night, the Ice Flyers started hot and

produced 3 of their 5 goals in the first period. Brett Mecrones continued his hot streak, finding the back of the net twice with Sean Gulka and Dallas Comeau joining in on the fun with crowd pleasing scraps. Kaden Fulcher secured his 2nd win in a row with 27 saves on 31 shots after shutting out the Birmingham Bulls the night before.

The Ice Flyers now move on to game two of the weekend series on Saturday night for their Inaugural Blue Angels Night