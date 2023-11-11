Ice Flyers Take On The Ice Bears

November 11, 2023

The Pensacola Ice Flyers secured a 5-4 win in the first of two games against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. In front of 5,225 fans on Adult Jersey Giveaway Night, the Ice Flyers started hot and
produced 3 of their 5 goals in the first period. Brett Mecrones continued his hot streak, finding the back of the net twice with Sean Gulka and Dallas Comeau joining in on the fun with crowd pleasing scraps. Kaden Fulcher secured his 2nd win in a row with 27 saves on 31 shots after shutting out the Birmingham Bulls the night before.

The Ice Flyers now move on to game two of the weekend series on Saturday night for their Inaugural Blue Angels Night

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, General, Sports, TOP sports 

 