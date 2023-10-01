Sunday Crash Claims Life Of Cantonment Man

A Sunday crash claimed the life of a Cantonment man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 32-year old man lost control of his 2008 Honda Civic and crashed into a utility pole on Highway 297A south of Corral Drive and County Road 297A. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pole was completely sheared off by the crash, while the vehicle came to rest close to a nearby structure.

The FHP is investigating but no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

Highway 297A wsa closed for hours for the investigation and repairs to the FPL utility pole.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.