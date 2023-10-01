Sunday Crash Claims Life Of Cantonment Man

October 1, 2023

A Sunday crash claimed the life of a Cantonment man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 32-year old man lost control of his 2008 Honda Civic and crashed into a utility pole on Highway 297A south of Corral Drive and County Road 297A. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pole was completely sheared off by the crash, while the vehicle came to rest close to a nearby structure.

The FHP is investigating but no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

Highway 297A wsa closed for hours for the investigation and repairs to the FPL utility pole.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 