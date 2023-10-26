Jon Eric Seamon

Jon Eric Seamon, 80, of Cantonment, FL passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023, at home inCantonment, FL. He was born to Eugene and Virginia Seamon on August 17, 1943, in Natchez, MS. Jon proudly served his country in the United States Army. He earned ranking as an Expert Riflemanand was in the Army Security Agency (ASA) as a Morse code intercept operator affectionately known as “ditty- boppers”. Less than one half of one percent were assigned to this career field. After being honorably discharged from military service Jon had a long career at the Monsanto Corporation as an industrial engineer working in the nylon development research department and retired in August of 1999. He was an avid fisherman and a huge fan of NASCAR, and especially the late, great Dale Earnhardt.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years Veronica (Frazier) Seamon; sons, Eric Seamon and Ryan Seamon; sisters, Sandra (Dave) Schultz and Sherry (Mike) McRann; brothers, Larry (Delaine) Seamon and Kevin Seamon; multiple nieces and nephews; his two lifelong best friends and fishing buddies, John Yuknis and Bob Aaron.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 28 th from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North (1000 S Hwy 29, Cantonment, FL 32533).

The funeral service will be held at Faith Chapel North on Monday, October 30 th from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A procession to Barrancas National Cemetery for interment will follow for those who wish to attend. The internment will be a 15-minute ceremony at the shelter area and will include military honors. Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.