Darral Ray Walker

October 27, 2023

age 65, passed away, Monday, October 23, 2023, at his home in Marrero, LA. A native of Atmore, AL; and a resident of Marrero the last 29 years.

Mr. Walker was an avid fisherman, who also enjoyed building and remodeling houses. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and New Orleans Saints Fan.

Mr. Walker is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Willard Walker, mother, Jewell White Amerson, step-father, Jessie Amerson, and one son, Darral Ray Walker, Jr.

He is survived by his one daughter, Dianna Walker (Keith) Brooks, of Uriah, AL; two brothers, Keith (Kaylee) Amerson, of Katy, TX; Jody (Felicia) Amerson, of Katy, TX; two grandchildren, Natalie Brooks, Nathan Brooks and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Sister, Helen Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 27, 2023 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be friends of the family.

