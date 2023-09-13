Timothy John ‘T.J.’ Gardner

September 13, 2023

Timothy John “T.J.” Gardner, 34, husband of Krystal Hawkins Gardner, died Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Born June 19, 1989, in Knoxville, TN, he was a son of the late Alton Wade Broxson, and was reared by his grandparents, Carolyn and Mike Cook. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served in Afghanistan. He was employed by Black River Electric Cooperative. He was a proud supporter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Survivors include his wife; two children, Wyatt Gardner and Hollie Gardner; mother-in-law, Lynn Hawkins; stepmother-in-law, Glenda Hawkins; and special friends, Brian Beaty, Taylor Martin, Jake McCall, and Dakota Curtis.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel.

Memorials may be made to the NWTF, 770 Augusta Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824-0530.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

