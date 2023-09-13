Timothy John ‘T.J.’ Gardner

Timothy John “T.J.” Gardner, 34, husband of Krystal Hawkins Gardner, died Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Born June 19, 1989, in Knoxville, TN, he was a son of the late Alton Wade Broxson, and was reared by his grandparents, Carolyn and Mike Cook. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served in Afghanistan. He was employed by Black River Electric Cooperative. He was a proud supporter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Survivors include his wife; two children, Wyatt Gardner and Hollie Gardner; mother-in-law, Lynn Hawkins; stepmother-in-law, Glenda Hawkins; and special friends, Brian Beaty, Taylor Martin, Jake McCall, and Dakota Curtis.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel.

Memorials may be made to the NWTF, 770 Augusta Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824-0530.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.