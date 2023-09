Northview Defeates Blacksher 3-0

The Northview Chiefs defeated the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs 3-0 Tuesday evening.

Northview took straight sets on their home court, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23.

Northview (8-3, 1-2) will travel to Jay (8-4, 4-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.