Frank Louis Zisa, Sr.

In Loving Memory of Frank Louis Zisa, Sr. .

It is with a mixture of sadness and fondness that we announce the passing of Frank Louis Zisa Sr. on August 4, 2023. Frank’s life was marked by his deep love for his family and his passion for fishing.

Frank was a devoted husband to Susan and a caring father to his 10 children: Carrie, John, Frank, Tony, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Kayla, Chris, and Katelyn. His commitment to his family was unwavering, leaving an indelible impact on each of their lives.

One of Frank’s greatest joys was his love for fishing. The quiet moments spent by the water, surrounded by nature, brought him a sense of peace and fulfillment. His enthusiasm for fishing was infectious, often turning simple outings into cherished family memories.

While Frank may no longer be with us in person, his spirit lives on in the hearts of his family and friends. His legacy of love, dedication, and a shared passion for life will continue to shape their lives.

Frank Louis Zisa Sr. will forever be missed, but his memory will live on through the stories, the laughter, and the love he shared with all who had the privilege of knowing him.