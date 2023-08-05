Four Teens Charged In Antisemitic Vandalism

Pensacola Police investigators have made several arrests in the case involving multiple acts of vandalism. Most of the incidents involved graffiti containing antisemitic messages and symbols in the downtown and East Hill areas of Pensacola. Two of the incidents involved bricks with antisemitic messages being thrown through windows at Jewish places of worship.

Charged in the incidents were:

Waylon Moon Fowler, 17, charged with seven counts of felony criminal mischief enhanced to a hate crime, one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, and one count of felony trespassing in a construction zone.

Wyatt Fox Fowler, 15, charged with seven counts of felony criminal mischief enhanced to a hate crime, one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, and one count of felony trespassing in a construction zone.

Nicholas Pearce Ferry, 16, charged with four counts of felony criminal mischief enhanced to a hate crime, and pme count of felony trespassing in a construction zone.

Kessler Alexander Ferry, 18, charged with one count of felony criminal mischief enhanced to a hate crime.

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said, “The extra hard work of investigators and many others in the Pensacola Police Department paid off today. We hope that these arrests can bring comfort and closure not only to those in our Jewish community, but to all citizens of this great city.”

“We will not tolerate hate crimes in the City of Pensacola,” Mayor D.C. Reeves added. “I greatly appreciate our PPD’s superb investigative work in recent days that clearly delivers an important message: if you conduct cowardly acts of hate in this city in an attempt to hurt or intimidate, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

PPD investigators say further arrests in this case are possible.