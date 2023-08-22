Clinton Douglas Eugene Radford

Clinton Douglas Eugene Radford, age 29, of Atmore, AL passed away on August 20, 2023.

He was born on May 24, 1994 in Brewton, AL to Douglas and JoAnne Caraway Radford.

He cherished his time with his family. He enjoyed four-wheeler riding, hunting, fishing and trips to Bailey’s Creek. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia Dare Radford, Clinton Bruce Radford, Dorothy Anne Caraway and James “Cobb” Caraway, and his sister, Virginia Anne Radford.

He is survived by his wife, Kylie Morgan Radford; his parents, Douglas and JoAnne Radford of Huxford, AL; his sisters, Patricia Dare Radford of Huxford, AL and Pamela Darline (Leslie) Cruit of Huxford, AL along with his niece and nephews, William, Michael, Gracie, Elliott and Kyle.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Handley officiating.