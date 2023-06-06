Helen Marie Hallman

Ms. Helen Marie Hallman, 84, passed peacefully June 4, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Known affectionately as “Momma” or “Nanny,” she had a deep love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her great-great grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of loyalty and devotion to those she so fiercely cared about. Ms. Helen was a proud member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians where she served in many capacities including the Tribal Council and Housing board for several years. Because of her passion for breast cancer awareness, after being a survivor herself, Ms. Helen directed seminars for several years at the Wind Creek Ballroom. Before her passing, Ms. Helen resided at the Lavan Martin Assisted Living Facility and filled the role of confidant, mentor, and friend to many of the residents and staff.

Ms. Helen is preceded in death by her parents Levi and Treacy McGhee; 8 sisters- Martha Wilson, Carlie Dalrymple, Imogene Sheets, Deloris Kelley, Velma Crocker, Myrtis Kinman, Eva-Nell Burkett, Donna White; and 2 brothers- Leo and Fred Lee McGhee. She is survived by her 3 children- Cindy (Scott) Martin, Rodney Exum, and Ryan Exum; 5 grandchildren- Trent (Heather) Jackson, Amber Banda, Christopher Frost, Jordan (Brian) Moore, and Cliff (Julia) Martin; 9 great grandchildren- Bailey (Drake) Jarvis; Bradley Spann; Haley, Hayden, and Hayeslyn Jackson; Maddie, Will, and Wes Moore; 2 great- great grandchildren, Bentleigh and Taytum Jarvis; and 2 sisters- Eldnar and Judy

McGhee.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Atmore Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jon Lister officiating. Interment will follow in New Home Cemetery in Poarch, AL. A reception will follow at Friendly Holiness Church.

Active pallbearers will be Derrick McGhee, Kevin McGhee, Josh Burkett, David A. Kinman, Greg McGhee, Dakota Sheets, and Scott Jackson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Colbert, Carl Faye McGhee, Jarrell Hollinger, Keith Martin, and Dewitt McGhee.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Atmore Memorial Chapel.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to the Lavan Martin Assisted Living Facility, Southern Care Hospice, and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians for the wonderful care provided to our dear Mother. A special “Thank you” to all the support and love shown by our family and community during this time. It is all very much appreciated.

Atmore Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.