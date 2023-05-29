Betty Straughn

May 29, 2023

Betty Straughn, 91, of Cantonment, FL, outran us to the Heavenly Father’s House, May 23, 2023. A lifelong resident of Escambia County, she graduated from Pensacola High School in 1949. After high school she married her high school sweetheart, Malcolm Straughn, Jr.

She was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her family. Many have described her as a “True Southern Lady”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Nettie (Abrams) Poston; husband of 64 years, Malcolm C. Straughn, Jr.; and son-in-law, Rev. Alton Moore, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Moore, sons, Kirk (Jackie) Straughn, and Ray (Angela) Straughn. She had nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Survivors also include her sister, Mary Alice Barnes and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

It was her wish to be cremated. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

