Jay Woman Charged With Felony Child Abuse

A Jay woman was charged after allegedly causing physical injuries to an elementary age child.

Sierra Daniele Chapman, 27, was charged with one felony child abuse without great bodily harm.

Chapman allegedly caused injuries to the elementary age child multiple times, dating back to August 2022.

In August, the child arrived at her elementary school with an abrasion to her elbow. The child claimed the injury was a rug burn caused by Chapman throwing her to the floor, according to an arrest report.

In September, the child complained of leg pain and told the school nurse she was spanked with a spatula and a belt. The school nurse and principal believed the bruising to be excessive, the report states.

The school resource officer was contacted both times, and the child was examined by an advanced pediatric registered nurse from Gulf Coast Kids Houses. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the nurse indicated that there were positive signs of physical abuse.

In November, the SRSO responded to Santa Rosa Kids House where the child had been examined for injuries caused when Chapman allegedly hit her with a belt, the report states.

Chapman’s statements to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were redacted from the report obtained from the State Attorney’s Office. Her exact relationship to the child was also redacted.