James Kenneth Taylor

December 31, 2022

Mr. James Kenneth Taylor, age 73, passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Birmingham, AL; with his family by his bedside. He resided in Brewton, AL; for 40 years before moving to Atmore, AL for the past 6 years. He was a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Monroeville, AL. He served Escambia County Alabama as the County Circuit Clerk for many years.

Mr. Taylor enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed woodworking and making custom ink pens. He enjoyed planting a garden, cutting grass, and Archery. He loved going to church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Austin (Callie Johnson) Taylor, two brothers, Richard “Teak” Taylor, and Albert “AB” Taylor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patsy English Taylor, of Atmore, AL; one son, Justin (Tiffany) Taylor, of Trussville, AL; two daughters, Jan (Brandon) Rivers, of Ponchatoula, LA; Jill Taylor, of Atmore, AL; one brother, Rodney “Rod” (JoAnn) Taylor, of Uriah, AL; one sister, Shelia (Steve) Pugh, of Walnut Hill, FL; five grandchildren, Wyatt Baker, Alexis Rivers, Olivia Rivers, Anna Taylor, Callie Taylor, two special nieces, Hannah Cooper, Abby Cooper, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. David Cooper officiating.

Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 2, 2023 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Josh Baggett, John English, Stevie Pugh, Clinton Pugh, Wyatt Baker, and Jason “Man” Taylor.

