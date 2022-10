Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole On 10 Mile Road

A driver crashed into a utility pole Monday night.

It happened on East 10 Mile Road near North Palafox Street about 7 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

The Ensley Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded .

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.