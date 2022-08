Restaurant Honors Legacy Of Fallen Marine “J.R.” Spears Of Molino

A shadow box was presented to a Pensacola restaurant Tuesday to help keep alive the legacy of Cpl. Jonathan Ross “J.R.” Spears (USMC) of Molino. He was killed in action, Ramadi, Iraq, on October 23, 2005.

The Marine Corps League Pensacola presented the shadow box to Bubba’s 33 on Davis Highway.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.