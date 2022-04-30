Wahoos Blank Biloxi 4-0 Friday Night

Eury Pérez struck out a career-high 12 batters over 5.0 one-hit innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos blanked the Biloxi Shuckers 4-0 on Friday night.

Pérez (W, 1-1) earned his first Double-A win, and allowed only four batters to put the ball in play over his dominant outing. Only a third inning double from Biloxi’s Gabe Holt prevented the Shuckers from being no-hit.

The Blue Wahoos turned a Paul McIntosh leadoff walk in the second inning into the game’s first run, thanks to a stolen base and a Luis Aviles Jr. RBI groundout. McIntosh stole two bases on the night and the Blue Wahoos swiped four, both high water marks for the team this season.

In the third, Ray-Patrick Didder went deep with a solo homer, his second of the year. That would be all the damage done against Shuckers starter Nick Bennett (L, 1-2), who took the tough-luck loss despite completing 6.0 innings for a quality start.

Josh Simpson, Andrew Nardi and Eli Villalobos struck out six more batters over 4.0 hitless innings of relief, giving the Blue Wahoos staff 18 strikeouts on the night. A seventh-inning RBI single from Hayden Cantrelle and an eighth-inning wild pitch added late insurance for a 4-0 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday night.