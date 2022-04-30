Several Pets Shot With Arrows Across Atmore

April 30, 2022

Several pets, mostly cats, have been shot with arrows in the past several days across Atmore.

Milo Rae, a black and white cat, was shot on Fernway Drive.

“My 3- year old niece was playing outside with my great-aunt when their missing cat wandered up to them and had been shot through the head with an arrow,” Taylor Ware told NorthEscambia.com about Milo Rae. They were forced to put the cat down.

Atmore Police said the pet shootings have occurred  across town — on Fernway Drive, Fridge Drive off McRae Street, the Rockaway Creek Road area, and on Swift Street.

Ware asked, “If it’s happening to pets like sport, how long is it until it moves on to children?”

Anyone with information is asked to call Atmore Animal Control at (251) 368-0859 or the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

Pictured top: Milo Rae. Pictured below: The arrow that was used to shoot Milo Rae. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

